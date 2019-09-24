How will we remember Week 3? The week a hero was born? The week your season fell apart?

Let’s be honest, it depends which Giant you had in your lineup. But the numbers say that a lot more of you had Saquon Barkley in your lineup than Daniel Jones. (Duh.) Well, Jones will be in more lineups come Week 4.

Saquon is out for a while now, and either you or one of your lucky friends (so you thought) who landed a top-four draft pick is now scrounging to replace him. Hang in there. We’ll get through this. In Adam Ronis’s Week 4 Waiver Wire column, he lists new Giants starter Wayne Gallman as one running back option available just about everywhere. He also lists eight other running backs owned in under 40% of leagues on Yahoo!, ESPN or CBS. So check it out!

Not receiving this newsletter in your inbox? You can update your preferences and subscribe to all of SI’s newsletters here. You can also use that link or the opt-out box at the bottom of this newsletter if you decide a twice-weekly fantasy newsletter is not for you.

Links:

• Adam Ronis’s Waiver Wire is a crucial read, even if you don’t have Saquon Barkley. Go get Will Dissly, Phillip Dorsett and Diontae Johnson on your roster.

• Frankie Taddeo’s Week 4 Droppables has players he doesn’t feel bad about cutting ties with. Yes, the 49ers are 3-0. But that doesn’t mean Jimmy G is worth rostering right now.

• Bill Enright’s Week 4 Injury Report takes a look at all the injuries around the league and how they affect the fantasy world.

• And Dr. Roto’s Week 3 Superlatives. Mike Evans, Jordan Akins and other players win awards for the best and worst fantasy performances.

Ask Cramer:

This season we are proud to introduce Bull Market Fantasy, a collaboration between SI Fantasy and TheStreet, where Wall Street legend Jim Cramer will show how his expertise in the stock market can translate to the world of fantasy football.

Bye weeks are here and injuries are piling up. If you had Saquon Barkley can you salvage your season? Is it worth picking up Wayne Gallman? Plus Dalvin

Cook is the Fantasy MVP for the month of September but can he keep it going? Cramer and his crew of fantasy football analysts have all the info you need to win your Week 4 match-up.

Looking for an edge? Check out the Fantasy Assistant from FullTime Fantasy. Sync with your league, and this premium tool offers personalized waiver advice, team analysis, projections, optimal lineups and trade suggestions. Lose Saquon Barkley this week? Fantasy Assistant can automatically help you pick the best replacement. Join now for a free seven-day trial. Use promo code sifantasy for 30% off your first month or year.