The Buccaneers and Jason Pierre-Paul agreed to a restructured contract on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The reworked deal will eliminate the final year of Pierre-Paul's contract in 2020.

Tampa Bay's defensive end has not played since suffering a neck injury in a car accident in May. Pierre-Paul will now be free to join any team if he can return to the field in 2020.

Pierre-Paul was placed on the non-football injury list following his accident. The Buccaneers then amended his contract, reducing the 2019 salary from $13.65 million to $10.5 million, per Yates.

There is no timetable for Pierre-Paul's return to the field. The 2010 first-round pick tallied 12.5 sacks in his first year with the Buccaneers in 2018.

Pierre Paul played his first eight seasons with the Giants. He is a two-time Pro Bowler, winning the Super Bowl with New York in 2011.