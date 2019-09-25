Report: Buccaneers Restructure Jason Pierre-Paul Contract Amid Neck Injury

Pierre-Paul will be eligible for free agency in March 2020 if he can return to the field following a neck injury suffered in May. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 25, 2019

The Buccaneers and Jason Pierre-Paul agreed to a restructured contract on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The reworked deal will eliminate the final year of Pierre-Paul's contract in 2020. 

Tampa Bay's defensive end has not played since suffering a neck injury in a car accident in May. Pierre-Paul will now be free to join any team if he can return to the field in 2020. 

Pierre-Paul was placed on the non-football injury list following his accident. The Buccaneers then amended his contract, reducing the 2019 salary from $13.65 million to $10.5 million, per Yates.

There is no timetable for Pierre-Paul's return to the field. The 2010 first-round pick tallied 12.5 sacks in his first year with the Buccaneers in 2018.

Pierre Paul played his first eight seasons with the Giants. He is a two-time Pro Bowler, winning the Super Bowl with New York in 2011. 

