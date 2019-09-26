Packers running back Jamaal Williams was carted off the field in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Eagles.

On Green Bay's first offensive play, Aaron Rodgers tossed a short pass to Williams who was held up by Philadelphia's Nigel Bradham. Immediately after the play was blown dead, Eagles defensive lineman Derek Barnett delivered a late helmet-to-helmet hit.

Barnett was penalized for the play and the Packers went on to score the first touchdown of the game to cap off the drive.

YIKES! Derek Barnett with a helmet to helmet hit on Jamaal Williams... Williams was OUT! pic.twitter.com/A10lDvyd7B — #BusinessAintBoomin (@ftbeard_17) September 27, 2019

The Packers announced Williams is being evaluated for head and neck injuries and is out for the remainder of the game. The team noted he does have feeling and movement in all his limbs. He gave a thumbs-up as he was taken off the field.

According to Michelle Steele of ESPN, Williams is being transported to a local hospital.