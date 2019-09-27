Report: Eagles’ Avonte Maddox Flies Home With Team After Huge Hit

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox flies home with team

By Charlotte Carroll
September 27, 2019

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox flew home with his team to Philadelphia after he was carted off the field late in Thursday's 34–27 win over the Packers, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

The team announced that Maddox had movement in his extremities and was sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons for further evaluation after leaving in the final two minutes. Maddox was stretchered off after he took a hit from teammate Andrew Sendejo, who delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit in an attempt to break up a pass.

Maddox tweeted "Everything is going well" Friday morning. 

In the first half, Packers running back Jamaal Williams was carted off following a helmet-to-helmet hit, but he also had feeling in his extremities. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett will not be considered for a suspension after hitting Williams.  

The 23-year-old Maddox was selected by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Pittsburgh. He played in 13 games last year, recording 28 solo tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble. This season, Maddox has totaled 11 solo tackles in four games.

The Eagles, who improved to 2–2 with Thursday's victory, will face the Jets on Oct. 6.

