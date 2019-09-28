Jalen Ramsey Travels With Jaguars to Denver, Questionable for Sunday

Ramsey was in Tennessee during the week for the birth of his second child.

By Michael Shapiro
September 28, 2019

Jalen Ramsey traveled with the Jaguars to Denver on Friday prior to Jacksonville's Week 4 matchup with the Broncos, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Ramsey is questionable for Sunday's contest due to a back injury. 

The two-time Pro Bowler flew to Nashville on Wednesday for the birth of his second child. It was not determined whether he would join the Jaguars in Denver on Sunday. 

Ramsey requested a trade out of Jacksonville on Sept. 16 after a dispute with Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone. He has made 51 starts with Jacksonville since being selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. 

The Jaguars enter Sunday third in the AFC South at 1–2. They earned their first win of the season against the Titans in Week 3. 

