Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade from the team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported.

Ramsey's agent, David Mulugheta, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter that he has requested a trade for his client. Jacksonville is asking for at least one first-round pick in return for Ramsey but wants more than that in return, per Schefter, in a trade that could reportedly be done as soon as this week.

Ramsey's request stems from his frustration with how he’s being used, per Rapoport, and comes one day after his heated sideline confrontation with coach Doug Marrone during Jacksonville's 13–12 loss to Houston.

The Pro Bowl corner was visibly unhappy with Marrone early in the first quarter of Sunday's loss. After kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn hit a 39-yard field goal with 1:54 left in the first quarter, Ramsey walked off the field frustrated and started yelling at multiple people on the Jaguars sideline, including Marrone. Marrone walked over to Ramsey to try and talk, but tensions quickly escalated and he was pulled away by safety Ronnie Harrison.

Ramsey did not speak to the media following the game. Marrone told reporters he couldn’t recall what happened that led to the sideline spat but brushed off the incident as a result of high emotions.

“It’s a lot of emotion on that field,” Marrone said.

Ramsey was unresponsive to Marrone's calls and texts this summer after missing a voluntary team workout session but the star defensive back clarified later that was because his coach had the wrong number. Amid Ramsey's absence, however, speculation began that he might be frustrated with his coach.