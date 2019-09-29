Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland Returns Fumble for Easiest 100-Yard Touchdown Ever

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Bashaud Breeland took this fumble back 100 yards and the Lions barely realized what was happening.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 29, 2019

Even though Bashaud Breeland had to go 100 yards for the score, his touchdown Sunday against the Lions will likely be one of the easiest of his career.

What made Sunday's fumble return such an easy score for the Chiefs cornerback was that practically nobody on Detroit even paid attention as Breeland took off for the end zone.

After Detroit's Kerryon Johnson lost the ball inside a goal-line scrum, Breeland emerged from the pack with the ball and sprinted away before anybody could even realize what was happening.

It was Breeland's second fumble recovery of the season. He's just the fourth player in NFL history to return a fumble 100-plus yards for a touchdown and the first since 2000. 

