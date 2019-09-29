Report: Giants' Saquon Barkley Hopes To Return Early From Ankle Injury

Saquon Barkley reportedly thinks he can return early than expected from a high ankle sprain. 

By Scooby Axson
September 29, 2019

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been informing people that he intends to come back early from an ankle injury expected to sideline him for up to six weeks, reports NFL.com.

Barkley was injured in New York's 32–31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

He was later seen on the sidelines with a walking boot and crutches and even hopped off the field after the Giants secured the victory.

Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, won't need surgery on the foot and was originally diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, requiring four to six weeks for recovery.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message