New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been informing people that he intends to come back early from an ankle injury expected to sideline him for up to six weeks, reports NFL.com.

Barkley was injured in New York's 32–31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

He was later seen on the sidelines with a walking boot and crutches and even hopped off the field after the Giants secured the victory.

Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, won't need surgery on the foot and was originally diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, requiring four to six weeks for recovery.