Larry Fitzgerald Passes Tony Gonzalez for Second in Career Receptions

Larry Fitzgerald came into Sunday's game four catches behind Tony Gonzalez on the all-time list.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 29, 2019

Larry Fitzgerald moved into second place in NFL history in career receptions after recording five catches in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

Fitzgerald entered the game with 1,321 career grabs, just four behind Tony Gonzalez.

Thanks to two catches on the final drive of the game, Fitzgerald eclipsed Gonzalez for second and now trails only Jerry Rice.

With Rice's mark at 1,549 receptions, it seems unlikely Fitzgerald will pass him. However, Fitzgerald's last three season's before 2018 were the best of his career from a receptions standpoint. He set his career-high for catches in a season at 109 in 2015, then caught 107 passes in 2016 and then had 109 grabs again in 2017.

This season he has 23 grabs for 300 yards and two touchdowns. Fitzgerald is already second all-time in receiving yards, about 6,000 behind Rice, and his 118 career receiving touchdowns rank sixth all-time, 10 behind Marvin Harrison for fifth.

