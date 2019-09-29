Odell Beckham Jr. Choked by Ravens' Marlon Humphrey

Screenshot from @BeforeFamePics via Twitter

Odell Backham Jr. and Marlon Humphrey went at it the entire game.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 29, 2019

Things got heated between Odell Beckham Jr. and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey during Sunday's game in Baltimore.

Humphrey was matched up on the three-time Pro Bowler for much of the game and held him without a catch during the first three quarters. It was the first time in Beckham's career he went without a grab through three quarters.

And in late in the third quarter, their matchup got a bit too physical as Humphrey appeared to choke Beckham as a play came to its conclusion.

The two were given offsetting personal foul penalties. The Browns went on to score a touchdown on that drive.

Beckham finished the game with two catches for 20 yards, his lowest outputs in either category this season.

But Cleveland still picked up a 40-25 win to climb to 2-2 as Baltimore's loss put the Ravens at 2-2 on the year.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message