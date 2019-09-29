Things got heated between Odell Beckham Jr. and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey during Sunday's game in Baltimore.

Humphrey was matched up on the three-time Pro Bowler for much of the game and held him without a catch during the first three quarters. It was the first time in Beckham's career he went without a grab through three quarters.

And in late in the third quarter, their matchup got a bit too physical as Humphrey appeared to choke Beckham as a play came to its conclusion.

Watch as Marlon Humphrey (#RavensFlock ) choke slams OBJ (#Browns ) and keeps his hands around his throat! pic.twitter.com/tIBC4uE22v — History of Sports (@BeforeFamePics) September 29, 2019

The two were given offsetting personal foul penalties. The Browns went on to score a touchdown on that drive.

Beckham finished the game with two catches for 20 yards, his lowest outputs in either category this season.

But Cleveland still picked up a 40-25 win to climb to 2-2 as Baltimore's loss put the Ravens at 2-2 on the year.