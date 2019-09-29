Odell Backham Jr. and Marlon Humphrey went at it the entire game.
Things got heated between Odell Beckham Jr. and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey during Sunday's game in Baltimore.
Humphrey was matched up on the three-time Pro Bowler for much of the game and held him without a catch during the first three quarters. It was the first time in Beckham's career he went without a grab through three quarters.
And in late in the third quarter, their matchup got a bit too physical as Humphrey appeared to choke Beckham as a play came to its conclusion.
Watch as Marlon Humphrey choke slams OBJ and keeps his hands around his throat!
The two were given offsetting personal foul penalties. The Browns went on to score a touchdown on that drive.
Beckham finished the game with two catches for 20 yards, his lowest outputs in either category this season.
But Cleveland still picked up a 40-25 win to climb to 2-2 as Baltimore's loss put the Ravens at 2-2 on the year.