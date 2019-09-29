Antonio Brown is set to file a record number of grievances as he seeks to gain the money he believes is owed to him, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

According to the report, Brown will file nine grievances and appeals during the same time period trying to collect $61 million.

Brown wants $215,000 back after the Oakland Raiders fined him, another $30 million in salary guarantees and signing bonus and $860,000 for his Week 1 salary with the team.

Brown was released by the Raiders after reportedly getting in an argument with general manager Mike Mayock and complaining about his fines.

The seven-time Pro Bowler then reached a one-year, $15 million deal with the New England Patriots hours later.

His stint in New England last all of 11 days after SI.com published a report detailing sexual misconduct allegations.

Brown wants a salary guarantee of $1 million, plus a signing bonus of $9 million from New England, plus his unpaid Week 3 salary of $64,000 and a contract option year for 2020, worth $20 million.

The NFL is currently investigating the allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct by two different women.