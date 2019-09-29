Colts' T.Y. Hilton Inactive With Quad Injury vs. Raiders

Hilton re-aggravated the injury later in the second quarter of Sunday's win against the Falcons.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 29, 2019

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been officially ruled out for Indianapolis's game against the Raiders on Sunday, the team announced.

Hilton re-aggravted a quad injury late in the second quarter of last week's win over the Falcons and did not return to the game. He had been a limited participant in all three practices leading up to the contest against Atlanta and was labeled as questionable heading into the matchup. Hilton ended up logging eight catches for 65 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game.

Hilton again did not participate in any of the Colts' three practices leading up to this week's game against the Raiders. He was listed as doubtful on Friday before being placed on the inactives list on Sunday.

Hilton has 20 catches for 195 yards and four touchdowns so far in 2019.

Jacoby Brissett will likely turn to Deon Cain, Parris Campbell, Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal during Hilton's absence.

Kickoff between Indianapolis (2–1) and Oakland (1–2) is set for 1 p.m. ET.

