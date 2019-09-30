Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will not play in Monday's night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and is not expected to play over the next few weeks, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Green has not played this season as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery.

After Monday's game, the Bengals take on the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has said that Green has not had any setback in his recovery and is making progress to return to the field. Taylor did not give a timetable on Green's return.

Without Green, the Bengals are still averaging 326.3 yards a game, but have gotten off to 0–3 start thanks to their defense allowing 27.7 points and 406 yards a game.

The 31-year-old seven-time Pro Bowler had 46 receptions for 694 yards with six touchdowns in nine games last season.