Rams running back Todd Gurley is not a fan of the NFL's Thursday night football games.

Following Los Angeles's 55–40 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, Gurley was asked about the team's short week ahead of Thursday's divisional matchup against the Seahawks. The fifth-year back did not hesitate to voice his displeasure.

"You know how I feel about Thursday night games," Gurley said, per ESPN. "I feel like they are the dumbest thing ever."

Gurley rushed for 16 yards and two touchdowns on five carries against the Buccaneers and caught seven passes for 54 yards. His usage has been under scrutiny dating back to last year's playoffs, when a bothersome knee injury kept him from carrying the bulk of the Rams' offensive load. After ripping off 115 yards against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional playoffs, Gurley had only 14 carries for 45 yards in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl LIII.

"I don’t call the play calls, bro," Gurley said when asked about the lack of running. "I control what I control. At the end of the day, we didn’t get the win, whether I had 20 carries or two carries."

Gurley added that the short week would not limit the team's ability to perform against the Seahawks, clarifying that injuries were not a concern.

"For the most part, if you aren't really battling injuries or stuff like that, Thursday is kind of like a day you usually feel good anyway," Gurley said. "[The Seahawks] played on Sunday, as well. ... We just have a quick turnaround to go up to Seattle."

Kickoff between Seattle and Los Angeles is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.