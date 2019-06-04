The health of Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has been a question this offseason as the All-Pro continues to work his way back from a bothersome knee injury that plagued him during the playoffs.

It seems that the days of Gurley carrying the bulk of the load in the Rams' running game are coming to an end.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, it is understood that Gurley won't be the team's "bell cow" back and the Rams intend to spread the ball around in order to preserve Gurley's knees.

"I want him to feel most comfortable. That's the most important thing, what he feels he can most function at, being the all-purpose back he's been and that's where we're at," Rams head coach Sean McVay said.

Gurley, who ran for 1,251 yards and scored 17 touchdowns in 2018, was hurt last season and did not play in the team's last two regular season games.

After ripping off 115 yards against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional playoffs, Gurley had only 14 carries for 45 yards in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl LIII.