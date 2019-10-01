Bill Belichick Says Helmet Shot to Bills QB Josh Allen Is 'What We've Coached'

Bills QB Josh Allen was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter after colliding with Patriots DB Jonathan Jones on Sunday. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 01, 2019

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't think cornerback Jonathan Jones should have been flagged for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Bills QB Josh Allen on Sunday. 

Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness after a hit to Allen's head in the fourth quarter. Allen exited the contest after the hit and did not return. 

"[Jones] did what we've coached him to do," Belichick said on WEEI's Ordway, Merloni & Fauria. "If that's a foul we'll have to coach him differently."

Jones was not suspended by the hit. He can still be fined by the league office. 

New England defeated Buffalo 16-10 on Sunday to advance to 4–0. Allen completed 13 of 28 passes with three interceptions before leaving the game due to injury. Matt Barkley threw for 127 yards and one interception as Allen's replacement. 

