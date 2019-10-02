Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins apologized to wide receiver Adam Thielen after missing several throws during their Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears.

During Cousins' weekly show on KFAN, he was asked about Thielen commenting on needing to get the ball down the field more.

"No, like he said, it's reality," Cousins said. "I really want to apologize to him because there's too many opportunities where we could have hit him on Sunday and postgame. And I talk to the media, I always say until I watch the film, it's hard for me to really give you a straight answer. Well, now it's Tuesday night. I've watched the film. And the reality is there were opportunities for him."

"Adam's not just a really good player or one of the best players on the Vikings, he's one of the best players in the NFL, one of the best players in the world, period, regardless of position," Cousins added. "And so we want to, we need to ... I need to get him more opportunities, get him the football."

Through the first four games of the season, the Vikings are next to last in the NFL in passing yards per game. Only the New York Jets have few passing yards than the Vikings.

Thielen has 13 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Minnesota (2-2) takes on the New York Giants on Sunday.