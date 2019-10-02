The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve, reports The Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported earlier Wednesday that the Patriots were working out free-agent kickers, but he didn't specify which ones.

The 35-year-old Gostkowski missed his fourth PAT of the season in the Patriots' 16–10 win over the Bills on Sunday. He's 7 of 8 on field goals this year.

Gostkowski, a 14-year veteran, has won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and has been selected to four Pro Bowls.

The Patriots are 4–0 and next face the Redskins on Sunday.