Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs appears to want out of Minnesota.

Speaking to reporters during his media availability on Thursday, Diggs addressed reports that he was frustrated with the Vikings' offense and wanted to be traded.

"I feel there’s truth to all rumors no matter how dress you it up,” Diggs said. "I won’t be saying nothing on it. I won’t be speaking on it at all. But there is truth to all rumors, I guess.

"The space that we’re in right now is definitely is a lot of questions," Diggs added. "I can’t sit up here and act like everything is OK because obviously it’s not but I can say at this point I’m just trying to work through it."

Stefon Diggs confronting questions about whether he wants to be traded. pic.twitter.com/Z7xIxOgqIp — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) October 3, 2019

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Diggs' frustrations with the organization has been palpable, leading some teammates to wonder if he wants to be there. Diggs missed Wednesday's practice due to what the team termed non-jury reasons. The fifth-year receiver said he was absent because he wasn't feeling well.

The 25-year-old speedster signed a five-year, $72 million extension with Minnesota last offseason. He has a base salary of $8.9 million in 2019, and over $10 million each of the next four years.

Diggs enjoyed 9.9 targets and 6.8 receptions per game in 2018. Those numbers have dipped to 4.8 targets and 3.3 receptions through four weeks of the new season. He has 13 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown so far in 2019.

The Vikings are 2–2 and play the Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.