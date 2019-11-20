Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett cited Antonio Smith's 2013 suspension as a possible model for his discipline from the league for his role in last Thursday night's brawl against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN. Garrett was in New York City to meet with the NFL.

Garrett is currently suspended indefinitely for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet in the closing moments of the Browns' 21–7 victory. Garrett yanked Rudolph's helmet in the altercation, swung it and made some physical contact. Rudolph was not injured in the scuffle.

Rudolph was not suspended by the NFL for his involvement. Garrett was banned from the remainder of the season, including any possible postseason games. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games.

Garrett cited Smith's helmet swing against Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito during a 2013 preseason game. Smith was suspended for two preseason games and one regular season game.

According to ESPN, the NFLPA defended Garrett and said that an indefinite suspension was not allowed under the NFL's current collective bargaining agreement.

Garrett's meeting in New York City reportedly took less than two hours.

Rudolph, who is expected to be fined by the league, met with the media on Wednesday and said that he has no ill will toward Garrett.