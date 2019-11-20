    Report: Tyreek Hill's Hamstring Injury Deemed Minor, Considered Day-to-Day

    Tyreek Hill's hamstring injury was deemed minor and there is a chance that he will not miss any playing time, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

    The team scheduled an MRI for Hill after returning from the game in Mexico.

    Hill exited the Monday night 24–17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a hamstring strain in the first quarter. He finished the game with no receptions despite being targeted twice.

    Hill missed four games due to an injured clavicle earlier in the season.

    The Chiefs have a bye week for Week 12 and return to action against the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 1 at 4:25 p.m.

