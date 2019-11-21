Tom Brady Jokes He Has Rooted Against Cowboys Since ‘Coming Out of the Womb’

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots QB Tom Brady has never been a big fan of his upcoming opponent. And ahead of New England’s matchup Sunday against the Cowboys, the six-time Super Bowl winner joked that his dislike for Dallas dates back to birth.

“I’ve really not liked the Cowboys since coming out of the womb,” he told reporters Wednesday.

Brady grew up a San Francisco 49ers fan, but after his humorous jab at the Cowboys, he opened up about his memories of watching the Cowboys play the Niners.

"As a Niners fan, you play the Cowboys, and every time they'd hand off to Emmitt Smith it would be a 5-yard gain and you'd pull your hair out,” he said. “Throw it up to Michael Irvin, and Troy [Aikman] was such a great player. The defense—Ken Norton and 'Prime Time' [Deion Sanders]. So the history of great players, the tradition."

The 42-year-old QB is 4-0 against the Cowboys in his career.

Kickoff for Cowboys-Patriots is set for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.