Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran RB Frank Gore now stands third on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list, passing Hall-of-Famer Barry Sanders' career production during the Buffalo Bills' Week 12 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Gore, who entered Sunday just 45 yards behind Sanders' record of 15,269, passed him the legendary Lions rusher with a second-down run in the fourth quarter. Gore finished the game with 65 yards to bring his career total to 15,289.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Following the play, Sanders congratulated Gore in a video montage posted to Twitter by the Buffalo Bills.

Gore, who now only trails Hall-of-Famers Walter Payton (16,726) and Emmitt Smith (18,355) on the all-time rushing list, became emotional after the Bills' victory.

The accolade is just the latest milestone for the future Hall-of-Famer, who is playing in the 15th season of his career. The five-time Pro-Bowler has continued to contribute in the twilight of his playing days, putting up 541 yards this season for the 8-3 Bills, a team still alive in AFC playoff picture.