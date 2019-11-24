Week 12 of the NFL season will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday as the playoff race heats up the final week in November.

Who will be on the sidelines as their team fights for postseason positioning? Check out the key inactives for Sunday's slate below.

Week 12 Inactives

• Lions QB Matthew Stafford

• Eagles RB Jordan Howard

• Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery

• Eagles WR Nelson Agholor

• Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney

• Giants TE Evan Engram

• Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

• Steelers RB James Conner

• Bengals WR A.J. Green

• Falcons TE Austin Hooper

• Falcons RB Devonta Freeman

• Bills RB T.J. Yeldon

• Browns DE Olivier Vernon

• Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

• Jets LB C.J. Mosley