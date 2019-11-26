Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that rookie Devlin Hodges will start at quarterback over Mason Rudolph in Sunday's rematch against the Cleveland Browns.

Rudolph was benched in the second half of the Steelers' 16–10 win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and finished the day with eight passes completed for 85 yards and one interception. Hodges took over and recorded five of 11 pass completions for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Rudolph was at the center of the Thursday Night Football brawl on Nov. 14 when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulled Garrett's helmet off and swung it toward his head in the final seconds of the 21–7 loss to Cleveland. Garrett was suspended indefinitely. Rudolph did not face any suspension but was fined $50,000.

Hodges has one start on the season when he led Pittsburgh to a 24–17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 13. Rudolph missed the game due to a concussion suffered against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.