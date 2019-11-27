After criticizing the Cowboys' loss on Sunday, owner Jerry Jones has issued a challenge to coach Jason Garrett.

Jones appeared on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday and said he supports Garrett but has high expectations for the season.

"Let me tell you, no one in this country has earned the right to say 'I'm a Jason Garrett man' more than me. I am his man," Jones said. "And we want the very same thing. And that's for our players to play at their very best and we want his staff to coach at their very best. The bottom line is we get graded. I'm in business. I don't have to win the Super Bowl in business every year. I can come in sixth and have a hell of a year. But in this case, you've got to come in first. You've got to come in first. So fundamentally, you've asked for something that's a very narrow window, to begin with. I want Jason to get it done."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Cowboys were heavily criticized for their 13–9 loss to the Patriots last weekend and are now 6–5 with a one-game lead in the NFC East. After the game, Jones shared how he was displeased with the loss, and questions continued to swirl over Garrett's job security with Dallas.

"I am highly critical and I am continually evaluating the performance of everyone involved with the game," Jones said when asked about the coach's status.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Garrett responded to Jones' comments on Monday and said the team can learn from the loss as they prepare for their Thanksgiving matchup against Buffalo.

Jones added on Wednesday that everyone in the organization is responsible for the team's situation despite the recent criticism of Garrett.

"Well, I think that I speak for everyone on our team. No team has felt like it's played at its very best," he said. "No team feels that way. We're always looking for improvement. I'm the general manager. So, I'm the one who puts those coaches out there. I'm the one who put those players out there. They're out there on my decision. So, when they don't have a good day, I don't have a good day either."

The Cowboys will get a chance to bounce back from Sunday's loss when they host the Bills on Thursday for their annual Thanksgiving game. Buffalo sits in second place in the NFC East with an 8–3 record. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.