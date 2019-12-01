Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals earned their first win of the season by snapping a three-game winning streak by the New York Jets and winning 22–6 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals' previous win came in last year's 30–16 Week 15 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 16, 2018.

The Bengals turned back to quarterback Andy Dalton for the start and he finished the day with 22 passes completed for 243 yards including a 17-yard touchdown to Tyler Boyd in the first quarter.

Joe Mixon helped the Bengals pull away with a five-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to make it 17–3. Mixon rushed for 44 yards on 19 carries.

The Jets' lone touchdown of the day was a third-quarter four-yard pass to Le'Veon Bell from Sam Darnold. New York dropped to 4–8 on the season and 1–5 on the road.

The Jets also handed the 0–7 Dolphins their first win of the season.

The Bengals will travel to Cleveland for the first of two games against the Browns in their final four games.