Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Sparks flew when the Browns and Steelers met two weeks ago, with Cleveland earning a 21–7 victory that took a backseat to the brawl that came at the end of the game. In this meeting, the Browns will look to get back to .500 on the season, while the Steelers look to hold onto the final playoff spot in what has become a crowded AFC wild card race.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Dec. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Browns earned their third straight win their last time out, defeating the Dolphins 41-24. Cleveland's offense had no problem getting into gear in that contest, racking up 467 total yards and controlling the ball for 36 minutes. Baker Mayfield threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns, with Jarvis Landry picking up 148 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Cleveland's offense struggled in its last matchup with the Steelers, but the Browns will hope that the momentum boost against the Dolphins will help get them ready for the rematch.

Pittsburgh barely got by the winless Bengals in a 16–10 victory. Mason Rudolph was pulled in the game, as Steelers coach Mike Tomlin opted to hand over the reins to Devlin Hodges in the middle of the contest. Hodges completed five of 11 pass attempts, with one of those completions being a 79-yard touchdown pass to James Washington.