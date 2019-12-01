Several Pittsburgh Steelers wore 'Free Pouncey' shirts during their arrival at Heinz Field for their Sunday afternoon game against the Cleveland Browns. This is the teams' first meeting since their Thursday Night Football brawl on Nov. 14 that ended with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension and more than $730,000 collected in fines.

On Nov. 21, the NFL upheld Garrett's indefinite suspension despite an appeal. The league reduced Pouncey's suspension to two games from three games, which caused him to miss the Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Browns rematch. Pouncey was also fined $35,096.

Pouncey intervened in the fight after Myles Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit him in the head. Pouncey intervened by punching and kicking Garrett.

On Friday night, a photo was shared on social media where Browns coach Freddie Kitchens was seen wearing a t-shirt that says "Pittsburgh Started It."