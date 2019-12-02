Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw may have violated the league's gambling policy by betting on a three-team parlay that included a game with his team, according to ESPN's David Purdum.

The bet was reportedly made on Sunday, Nov. 10 at a Caesars sportsbook in Las Vegas and focused on the second halves of Week 10 games. His bet lost since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to cover a second-half spread against the Cardinals, according to ESPN. The league told ESPN that neither the type of bet nor the games involved matter in the league's gambling policy.

Purdum reports that Shaw filled out his Caesars betting account application and listed "professional football player" as his occupation.

Last Friday, the league suspended Shaw through at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games multiple times this season. It marked the first time nearly four decades that an NFL player was banned for gambling. Shaw is eligible to petition for his reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2021.

Shaw has not appeared in a game for Arizona this season since he suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason and was placed on injured reserve.

Shaw signed with Arizona on a one-year contract in the offseason. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals out of USC in 2015 and has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.