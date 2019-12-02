Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The 13th Sunday of the NFL season validated that the Ravens are the best team in the NFL after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in an epic battle behind perhaps the most reliable kicker in NFL history. We also witnessed the Eagles, Jets and Panthers all sustain embarrassing losses at the hands of arguably the three worst teams in the league.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Deshaun Watson posted the most fantasy points among all quarterbacks. James White, Derrius Guice and Derrick Henry were sensational, while five tight ends each posted 17-plus PPR fantasy points.

Let's take a look back at the week that was.

Surprise of the Week

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

Parker has been quietly steady over the last two months, posting double-digit PPR fantasy points in eight consecutive games. However, his seven receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday against the Eagles were all season highs. Parker shredded the Philadelphia defense all game long and finished with the most points among wideouts in Week 13 (34.9). Parker will go on the road for in Week 14 to face a Jets secondary that was just carved up by a previously benched Andy Dalton and the hapless Bengals.

Welcome Back Party

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles

Jeffery, who was out since Week 9 with an ankle injury, was excellent in his return Sunday against Miami. The Eagles star wide receiver, who caught nine of 16 targets for 137 yards and a touchdown, posted a season-best 28.7 fantasy points. The veteran wideout can safely be counted on by fantasy owners in Week 14, as Philadelphia has a favorable meeting with a porous 25th-ranked Giants pass defense that has surrendered the seventh-most passing touchdowns (22).

Biggest Busts

Sammy Watkins, WR, Chiefs

Many fantasy owners put their trust back into Watkins after 22 targets over the last three games. Coming off the bye, fantasy owners were expecting big things from a Chiefs offense that was facing a struggling a Raiders secondary. Instead, even though Kansas City scored 40 points, the veteran wide receiver failed to secure any of his three targets posting the dreaded goose egg. Watkins, owned in 93% of leagues, can not be trusted next Sunday night when the Chiefs go on the road to Foxboro to take on the 10-2 New England Patriots.

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

The rookie signal-caller played like a first-year player on Sunday in a blowout 34-7 loss to the Rams. Murray, who threw for a paltry 163 yards and an interception, looked confused against a fired-up Los Angeles defense that was out to avenge their humiliating performance last Monday night against Lamar Jackson. Despite being sacked six times, Murray was able to get to double-digit fantasy points with a late second-half rushing score. Fantasy owners should not feel comfortable starting the sensational rookie next Sunday when the Steelers come to Glendale with the league's fifth-best defense.

Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers

Jones, who had posted double-digit PPR fantasy games in three of his last four games, was dreadful Sunday against the Jaguars. The second-year running back, who seemed to have taken control of the Tampa Bay backfield with four touchdowns in his last four games, finished Week 13 with eight rushing yards on six carries. We learned after the game that Jones lost carries to Peyton Barber after failing to pick up a blitz assignment early in the game. The young back will be difficult for fantasy owners to trust in Week 14 if he is going to face the Colts with limited touches.

Top Quarterback

Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans

Watson shocked the fantasy world on Sunday night, throwing three touchdown passes while also adding a receiving one against the league's best pass defense. The Patriots came into the game only surrendering four touchdown passes in 11 games, so Watson's performance Sunday night may be the strongest individual effort of any player all season. The third-year quarterback should have every opportunity to carry owners in the first week of the fantasy playoffs in a home matchup against the Denver Broncos. The boys out in Vegas have installed the Texans as 8-point home favorites, lending more confidence to those who will be using the star signal-caller to lead their quest for fantasy glory.

Top Running Back

James White, RB, Patriots

White was highlighted as the biggest bust among running backs last week when he posted a miserable 1.5 fantasy points against the Cowboys. However, on Sunday night, the veteran back was sensational, rushing for 79 yards on the ground while hauling in eight receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns through the air. His 37.7 PPR fantasy points earned top honors in Week 13. White projects to have a high ceiling with an extremely favorable matchup in Week 14 against a Kansas City run defense that ranks 30th overall.

Top Wide Receiver

Robert Woods, WR, Rams

The veteran wideout, who had posted double-digit PPR fantasy points in three of his previous four games, was sensational on Sunday against the Cardinals. Woods had a career game, hauling in 13 of 19 targets for 172 yards. His 30.2 points likely carried earned owners a ticket to the fantasy playoffs commencing next week. Woods and the Rams should be fired up against Seattle, looking to eradicate the memories of the last time they played on national TV.

The New Sheriff In Town

Derrius Guice, RB, Redskins

The second-year back was superb on Sunday, gaining 129 yards on the ground while adding the first two rushing touchdowns of his NFL career. Guice, who saw his most touches of the season (12), will have a prime opportunity to continue his stellar play in Week 14 with a plus-matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Stop & Take Notice

Courtland Sutton, WR Broncos

Sutton, who now has 21-plus PPR fantasy points in two of his last three games, was dynamic with 74 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four receptions against the Chargers. Fantasy owners will be hoping the second-year wide receiver can maintain his recent success when the Broncos head to Houston to face the AFC South-leading Texans.

Derrick Henry, RB Titans

As we highlighted last week, Henry has been one of the best second-half fantasy players over the past few seasons, and that trend looks to be extending into 2019. The fantasy star was dominant once again, posting his third-straight game with more than 149 rushing yards. The fourth-year star running back has now scored five rushing touchdowns in his last three games and should be started with confidence with a plus-matchup against a meager Raiders defense that has allowed six touchdowns to opposing running backs over the previous four games.

