Fantasy Football: Week 14 WR PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy

Mike Roemer/AP

Everybody loves a good set of fantasy football rankings but did you know with FullTime Fantasy, you can customize your rankings based on your league's scoring rules and settings?

It's simple. All you have to do is subscribe to the monthly plan, use promo code RANKINGS50 and you'll receive 50% off your first two months of a premium subscription. Enjoy all the perks of weekly content from Shawn Childs and Dr. Roto, tools, cheatsheets, projections and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Click HERE to view the full set of positional rankings every week. On this page, you'll find the NEW CUSTOM SCORING option so you can enter your league's scoring and settings. Once filled in, you'll have your own unique set of rankings, which are hand-crafted every week using real-time, detailed stat projections and updated throughout the week up until kickoff.

Week 14 fantasy football WR PPR rankings

WR1 Davante Adams vs. WAS

WR2 Chris Godwin vs. IND

WR3 Mike Evans vs. IND

WR4 Michael Thomas vs. SF

WR5 DeAndre Hopkins vs. DEN

WR6 Cooper Kupp vs. SEA

WR7 Julian Edelman vs. KC

WR8 Julio Jones vs. CAR

WR9 Jarvis Landry vs. CIN

WR10 D.J. Moore @ ATL

WR11 Zach Pascal @ TB

WR12 Tyreek Hill @ NE

WR13 Stefon Diggs vs. DET

WR14 Keenan Allen @ JAX

WR15 DeVante Parker @ NYJ

WR16 Courtland Sutton @ HOU

WR17 Tyler Lockett @LAR

WR18 Emmanuel Sanders @ NO

WR19 Amari Cooper @ CHI

WR20 Odell Beckham Jr. vs. CIN

WR21 A.J. Brown @ OAK

WR22 James Washington vs. ARI

WR23 Jamison Crowder vs. MIA

WR24 Adam Thielen vs. DET

WR25 Christian Kirk vs. PIT

WR26 Alshon Jeffery vs. NYG

WR27 Allen Robinson II vs. DAL

WR28 Tyler Boyd @ CLE

WR29 D.J. Chark vs. LAC

WR30 Sterling Shepard @ PHI

WR31 Terry McLaurin @ GB

WR32 Michael Gallup @ CHI

WR33 Kenny Golladay @ MIN

WR34 Mike Williams @ JAX

WR35 Robert Woods vs. SEA

WR36 Golden Tate @ PHI

WR37 Calvin Ridley vs. CAR

WR38 Marvin Jones @ MIN

WR39 DK Metcalf @ LAR

WR40 Tyrell Williams vs. TEN

WR41 Robby Anderson vs. MIA

WR42 Randall Cobb @ CHI

WR43 Deebo Samuel @ NO

WR44 Curtis Samuel @ ATL

WR45 Allen Hurns @ NYJ

WR46 Larry Fitzgerald vs. PIT

WR47 Darius Slayton @ PHI

WR48 Diontae Johnson vs. ARI

WR49 Brandin Cooks vs. SEA

WR50 Will Fuller V vs. DEN

WR51 Marcus Johnson @ TB

WR52 Cole Beasley vs. BAL

WR53 John Brown vs. BAL

WR54 Demaryius Thomas vs. MIA

WR55 Anthony Miller vs. DAL

WR56 Corey Davis @ OAK

WR57 Danny Amendola @ MIN

WR58 Nelson Agholor vs. NYG

WR59 Allen Lazard vs. WAS

WR60 Kenny Stills vs. DEN

WR61 Dede Westbrook vs. LAC

WR62 Auden Tate @ CLE

WR63 Chris Conley vs. LAC

WR64 Sammy Watkins @ NE

WR65 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside vs. NYG

WR66 Zay Jones vs. TEN

WR67 Mohamed Sanu vs. KC

WR68 Tre'Quan Smith vs. SF

WR69 Kelvin Harmon @GB

WR70 Marquise Brown @BUF

WR71 Pharoh Cooper vs. PIT

WR72 Albert Wilson @ NYJ

WR73 John Ross @ CLE

WR74 Johnny Holton vs. ARI

WR75 Russell Gage vs. CAR

WR76 Mecole Hardman @ NE

WR77 Javon Wims vs. DAL

WR78 Tim Patrick @ HOU

WR79 Kendrick Bourne @ NO

WR80 Jarius Wright @ ATL

WR81 Geronimo Allison vs. WAS

WR82 Josh Gordon @ LAR

WR83 Phillip Dorsett vs. KC

WR84 Keelan Cole vs. LAC

WR85 Alex Erickson @ CLE

WR86 Willie Snead IV @ BUF

WR87 Isaiah McKenzie BAL

WR88 Adam Humphries @O AK

WR89 DaeSean Hamilton @ HOU

WR90 Rashard Higgins vs. CIN

WR91 Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. WAS

WR92 Jakobi Meyers vs. KC

WR93 Isaiah Ford @ NYJ

WR94 Andy Isabella vs. PIT

WR95 Marcell Ateman vs. TEN

WR96 Robert Foster vs. BAL

WR97 Ted Ginn Jr. vs. SF

WR98 David Moore @ LAR

WR99 Tevin Jones vs.ARI

WR100 N'Keal Harry vs. KC

WR101 Miles Boykin @ BUF

WR102 Josh Reynolds vs. SEA

WR103 Demarcus Robinson @ NE

WR104 Breshad Perriman IND

WR105 Seth Roberts @ BUF

Join FullTime Fantasy using promo code RANKINGS50 to get customizable rankings for 50% off the first two months of a season-long subscription!