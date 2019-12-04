Fantasy Football: Week 14 WR PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Everybody loves a good set of fantasy football rankings but did you know with FullTime Fantasy, you can customize your rankings based on your league's scoring rules and settings?
It's simple. All you have to do is subscribe to the monthly plan, use promo code RANKINGS50 and you'll receive 50% off your first two months of a premium subscription. Enjoy all the perks of weekly content from Shawn Childs and Dr. Roto, tools, cheatsheets, projections and more.
Click HERE to view the full set of positional rankings every week. On this page, you'll find the NEW CUSTOM SCORING option so you can enter your league's scoring and settings. Once filled in, you'll have your own unique set of rankings, which are hand-crafted every week using real-time, detailed stat projections and updated throughout the week up until kickoff.
Week 14 fantasy football WR PPR rankings
- WR1 Davante Adams vs. WAS
- WR2 Chris Godwin vs. IND
- WR3 Mike Evans vs. IND
- WR4 Michael Thomas vs. SF
- WR5 DeAndre Hopkins vs. DEN
- WR6 Cooper Kupp vs. SEA
- WR7 Julian Edelman vs. KC
- WR8 Julio Jones vs. CAR
- WR9 Jarvis Landry vs. CIN
- WR10 D.J. Moore @ ATL
- WR11 Zach Pascal @ TB
- WR12 Tyreek Hill @ NE
- WR13 Stefon Diggs vs. DET
- WR14 Keenan Allen @ JAX
- WR15 DeVante Parker @ NYJ
- WR16 Courtland Sutton @ HOU
- WR17 Tyler Lockett @LAR
- WR18 Emmanuel Sanders @ NO
- WR19 Amari Cooper @ CHI
- WR20 Odell Beckham Jr. vs. CIN
- WR21 A.J. Brown @ OAK
- WR22 James Washington vs. ARI
- WR23 Jamison Crowder vs. MIA
- WR24 Adam Thielen vs. DET
- WR25 Christian Kirk vs. PIT
- WR26 Alshon Jeffery vs. NYG
- WR27 Allen Robinson II vs. DAL
- WR28 Tyler Boyd @ CLE
- WR29 D.J. Chark vs. LAC
- WR30 Sterling Shepard @ PHI
- WR31 Terry McLaurin @ GB
- WR32 Michael Gallup @ CHI
- WR33 Kenny Golladay @ MIN
- WR34 Mike Williams @ JAX
- WR35 Robert Woods vs. SEA
- WR36 Golden Tate @ PHI
- WR37 Calvin Ridley vs. CAR
- WR38 Marvin Jones @ MIN
- WR39 DK Metcalf @ LAR
- WR40 Tyrell Williams vs. TEN
- WR41 Robby Anderson vs. MIA
- WR42 Randall Cobb @ CHI
- WR43 Deebo Samuel @ NO
- WR44 Curtis Samuel @ ATL
- WR45 Allen Hurns @ NYJ
- WR46 Larry Fitzgerald vs. PIT
- WR47 Darius Slayton @ PHI
- WR48 Diontae Johnson vs. ARI
- WR49 Brandin Cooks vs. SEA
- WR50 Will Fuller V vs. DEN
- WR51 Marcus Johnson @ TB
- WR52 Cole Beasley vs. BAL
- WR53 John Brown vs. BAL
- WR54 Demaryius Thomas vs. MIA
- WR55 Anthony Miller vs. DAL
- WR56 Corey Davis @ OAK
- WR57 Danny Amendola @ MIN
- WR58 Nelson Agholor vs. NYG
- WR59 Allen Lazard vs. WAS
- WR60 Kenny Stills vs. DEN
- WR61 Dede Westbrook vs. LAC
- WR62 Auden Tate @ CLE
- WR63 Chris Conley vs. LAC
- WR64 Sammy Watkins @ NE
- WR65 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside vs. NYG
- WR66 Zay Jones vs. TEN
- WR67 Mohamed Sanu vs. KC
- WR68 Tre'Quan Smith vs. SF
- WR69 Kelvin Harmon @GB
- WR70 Marquise Brown @BUF
- WR71 Pharoh Cooper vs. PIT
- WR72 Albert Wilson @ NYJ
- WR73 John Ross @ CLE
- WR74 Johnny Holton vs. ARI
- WR75 Russell Gage vs. CAR
- WR76 Mecole Hardman @ NE
- WR77 Javon Wims vs. DAL
- WR78 Tim Patrick @ HOU
- WR79 Kendrick Bourne @ NO
- WR80 Jarius Wright @ ATL
- WR81 Geronimo Allison vs. WAS
- WR82 Josh Gordon @ LAR
- WR83 Phillip Dorsett vs. KC
- WR84 Keelan Cole vs. LAC
- WR85 Alex Erickson @ CLE
- WR86 Willie Snead IV @ BUF
- WR87 Isaiah McKenzie BAL
- WR88 Adam Humphries @O AK
- WR89 DaeSean Hamilton @ HOU
- WR90 Rashard Higgins vs. CIN
- WR91 Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. WAS
- WR92 Jakobi Meyers vs. KC
- WR93 Isaiah Ford @ NYJ
- WR94 Andy Isabella vs. PIT
- WR95 Marcell Ateman vs. TEN
- WR96 Robert Foster vs. BAL
- WR97 Ted Ginn Jr. vs. SF
- WR98 David Moore @ LAR
- WR99 Tevin Jones vs.ARI
- WR100 N'Keal Harry vs. KC
- WR101 Miles Boykin @ BUF
- WR102 Josh Reynolds vs. SEA
- WR103 Demarcus Robinson @ NE
- WR104 Breshad Perriman IND
- WR105 Seth Roberts @ BUF
Join FullTime Fantasy using promo code RANKINGS50 to get customizable rankings for 50% off the first two months of a season-long subscription!