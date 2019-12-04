Fantasy Football: Week 14 TE PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Week 14 fantasy football TE rankings (PPR):
- TE1 Travis Kelce @ NE
- TE2 Darren Waller vs. TEN
- TE3 George Kittle @ NO
- TE4 Austin Hooper vs. CAR
- TE5 Hunter Henry @ JAX
- TE6 Zach Ertz vs. NYG
- TE7 Jack Doyle @ TB
- TE8 Vance McDonald vs. ARI
- TE9 O.J. Howard vs. IND
- TE10 Jared Cook vs. SF
- TE11 Kyle Rudolph vs. DET
- TE12 Jacob Hollister @ LAR
- TE13 Mark Andrews @ BUF
- TE14 Kaden Smith @ PHI
- TE15 Mike Gesicki @ NYJ
- TE16 Ryan Griffin vs. MIA
- TE17 Tyler Eifert @ CLE
- TE18 Dallas Goedert vs. NYG
- TE19 Darren Fells vs. DEN
- TE20 Greg Olsen @ ATL
- TE21 Tyler Higbee vs. SEA
- TE22 Jonnu Smith @ OAK
- TE23 Jimmy Graham vs. WAS
- TE24 Noah Fant @ HOU
- TE25 Jason Witten @ CHI
- TE26 Nick O'Leary vs. LAC
- TE27 Dawson Knox BAL
- TE28 Jeremy Sprinkle @ GB
- TE29 Irv Smith vs. DET
- TE30 Foster Moreau vs. TEN
- TE31 Gerald Everett vs. SEA
- TE32 Charles Clay vs. PIT
- TE33 Nick Boyle @ BUF
- TE34 Mo Alie-Cox @ TB
- TE35 Ben Watson vs. KC
- TE36 Jesse James @ MIN
- TE37 Blake Jarwin @ CHI
- TE38 Demetrius Harris vs. CIN
- TE39 Matt LaCosse vs. KC
- TE40 Jordan Akins vs. DEN
- TE41 C.J. Uzomah @ CLE
- TE42 Ian Thomas @ ATL
- TE43 Cameron Brate vs. IND
- TE44 Durham Smythe @ NYJ
- TE45 Nick Vannett vs. ARI
- TE46 Jaeden Graham vs. CAR
- TE47 Jeff Heuerman @ HOU
- TE48 Maxx Williams vs. PIT
- TE49 Marcedes Lewis vs. WAS
- TE50 Josh Hill vs. SF
- TE51 Ross Dwelley @ NO
- TE52 Tyler Kroft vs. BAL
- TE53 Luke Willson @ LAR
- TE54 Ricky Seals-Jones vs. CIN
