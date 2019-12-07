Fantasy Football: Week 14 Wide Receiver Matchup Report

Breaking down defensive data to better predict how your players will perform this week.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Check out a new tool exclusively from FullTime Fantasy.

This new featured tool displays how each defense performs against their opponent’s receiving yardage gained by position.

So for example, if you see a team is ranked 1st vs. WR #1, that defense is currently the best at limiting their opponent’s WR #1 yardage compared to other teams. Or if you see a team is ranked 32nd against WR #2, that defense is the worst against WR #2’s or more accurately, the defense is allowing the most yards to WR #2’s compared to the other teams in the league. This a great tool to find and exploit useful matchups. Don’t forget to check out the all the positions as well (WR #1, WR #2, Other WRs, TE & RB).

This week's article is for our subscribers only, so the chart below is a sneak preview of just the data for WR1s. For more analysis of the other positions like WR2s, TE and RBs, plus Week 14's interesting matchups to watch, check out the full article at FullTime Fantasy.

Use the promo code RANKINGS50 to get 50% off your first two months of a season-long subscription.

INTERESTING MATCHUPS TO WATCH

HOU WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. DEN DB Chris Harris

Denver allows just the second-most yards to opposing WR1s due to the strong play from the Broncos' secondary this season. That being said, Hopkins won his fair share of battles in his Sunday night matchup against Stephon Gilmore and also threw a passing touchdown when an option lateral to Deshaun Watson wound up going forward. Hopkins is on pace to catch 115 passes for 1,204 yards and eight touchdowns. The matchup is far from ideal, although if anyone can beat Harris, it is likely Nuk.

BAL WR Marquise Brown vs. BUF DB Tre'Davious White

Lamar Jackson's go-to target is tight end Mark Andrews, plus the Ravens are very committed the ground-and-pound game. However, if you have to pick a Baltimore wideout, "Hollywood" Brown is the guy you want. This will be a very tough matchup for the rookie, as White has done an extremely strong job shutting down opponents in shadow dates.

Week 9 vs. Terry McLaurin: 4 receptions-39 yards-0 TD (6 targets)

Week 10 vs. Odell Beckham: 5-57-0 (12)

Week 11 vs. DeVante Parker: 7-135-0 (10)

Week 12 vs. Courtland Sutton: 1-27-0 (8)

Week 13 vs. Amari Cooper: 8-85-0 (11)

I wouldn't bet on Brown having a very good game against one of the top up-and-coming cornerbacks in the NFL.

