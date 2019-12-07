Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On Nov. 26, the NFL announced that Pro Football Hall of Famers Terrell Davis, Darrell Green and Bruce Smith, and Michael Vick would serve as 2020 Pro Bowl Legends captains, acting as “mentors” for the players while leading a specific team’s offense or defense.

But in the wake of the announcement, a woman named Joanna Lind started a petition on change.org, calling on the league to strip Vick of the role. As of Friday evening, more than 220,000 people have signed it.

"Just saw this on Facebook and was absolutely disgusted," she wrote on the petition page, referring to news of Vick's inclusion. "When is the NFL going to take any responsibility for the behavior of its current and former players? To honor a man who had zero regard for animals is unacceptable and I would like your help to make sure he is not honored at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl."

Vick served 18 months in federal prison in 2007 after being found guilty for running a “cruel and inhumane” dogfighting ring and later lying about it. He was suspended by the league and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Following his release from prison, the former Falcons quarterback returned to the NFL playing for the Eagles, Jets and Steelers before retiring in 2017.

The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl will take place on Jan. 26 in Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.