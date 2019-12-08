My Cause, My Cleats: See Which Charities NFL Players Are Supporting in Week 14

The NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign will return for the third straight season during Week 14 on Sunday, allowing players to represent the charitable organizations and causes close to their hearts.

Players will wear specially designed footwear during games to show off the causes they support. Some players revealed their cleats in classrooms, on hospital visits or on the field on Giving Tuesday. Many began posting pictures of their cleats on social media throughout the week leading up to the slate of games on Sunday and Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

All 32 NFL teams play during Week 14. Check out the crop of specialty cleats below.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website