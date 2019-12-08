Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has battled a "painful sports hernia injury" throughout 2019, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Beckham has reportedly dealt with the sports hernia since training camp, per Rapoport. Cleveland's wide receiver has not missed a game in 2019 despite the injury.

The three-time Pro Bowler has not made a decision whether to undergo surgery in the offseason, per ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Beckham is averaging a career-low 67.1 yards per game in 2019. He enters Sunday's matchup against the Bengals with 57 catches for 805 yards this season. Beckham has caught just two touchdown passes this season, failing to find the end zone in seven straight weeks from Sept. 22 to Nov. 14.

The Browns acquired Beckham in March in a trade with the Giants. Beckham caught 44 touchdowns in 59 games with New York, averaging 14 yards per reception.

Cleveland hosts the Bengals on Sunday as the Browns look to improve to 6–7 in 2019. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is slated for 1 p.m. ET.