The Panthers will attempt to trade quarterback Cam Newton during the offseason if they receive a "large deal," according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Newton will undergo surgery for a Lisfranc injury to his foot this week. He has not played since Week 2 due to the injury. Newton hopes to be "fully able and ready [to play] by March," per Rapoport.

The former No. 1 overall pick is owed $18.6 million in 2020. He will be a free agent in 2021 barring a contract extension.

Newton has been Carolina's starting quarterback since 2011. He is 68–55–1 in his career, leading the Panthers to the playoffs four times. Newton and the Panthers reached Super Bowl 50 in February 2015 before losing to the Broncos.

The Auburn product is the Panthers' franchise leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns.

Carolina enters Sunday second in the NFC South at 5–7. The Panthers fired head coach Ron Rivera on Dec. 3 after nine seasons with the organization.

The Panthers will face the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. ET.