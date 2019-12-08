Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots will not re-sign free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New England signed Brown prior to Week 1 after he was released by the Raiders. The four-time All-Pro caught four passes for 56 yards in his lone game with the Patriots, but he was released after the NFL announced an investigation into Brown's alleged harassment and intimidation of a woman who accused him of an "unwanted sexual advance."

The NFL met with Brown in November. The league is investigating Brown under its "personal conduct policy" after his former trainer Britney Taylor accused him of rape and two other incidents of sexual misconduct, per Schefter.

Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus said teams will be interested in signing the wide receiver following the NFL's investigation.

"There are teams out there that would love to sign him once [his case] is resolved," Rosenhaus told Schefter.

The Patriots' offense has struggled in 2019 despite leading the AFC East at 10–2. New England has failed to score more than 22 points in four straight games.

New England will host the Chiefs on Sunday. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is slated for 3:25 p.m. ET.