Antonio Brown agreed to a contract with the Patriots on Saturday, The MMQB's Albert Breer confirmed.

The contract will be one year for up to $15 million according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown will receive a $9 million signing bonus.

Brown was released by the Raiders on Saturday morning after a series of offseason incidents with Oakland. The four-time All-Pro previously asked for his release after the Raiders voided $29.125 million in contract guarantees due to contract detrimental to the team.

Oakland acquired Brown in a deal with Pittsburgh in March. Brown posted 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of the last six seasons with the Steelers from 2013-18.

New England faces the Steelers on Sunday night. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.