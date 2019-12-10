Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack is spreading some holiday cheer in his hometown of Fort Pierce, Fla.

In a recent Facebook post, the Walmart in Fort Pierce revealed that Mack paid off all active holiday layaway accounts at its store through his Khalil Mack Foundation.

"We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays! Everyone is truly greatful [sic] for everything you have done for them," the store said.

A Walmart spokesperson told the Chicago Tribune that Mack paid for 300-350 accounts, which totaled around $80,000.

"His foundation came to us and said he wanted to be a secret Santa," store manager Mathias Libardi told TCPalm.com.

Mack and the Bears currently have a 7–6 record and are in the hunt for a playoff spot.