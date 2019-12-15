Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a potentially season-defining victory, the San Francisco 49ers have a chance to wrap up their first playoff berth in six seasons Sunday when they host the Atlanta Falcons.

The 49ers (11-2) currently lead the NFC by one game over divisional rival Seattle and Green Bay with three remaining. San Francisco cannot clinch the NFC West with a victory, but can qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2013 with a win or a loss by the Los Angeles Rams or defeats by the Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

San Francisco is coming off a confidence-building victory last Sunday, rallying past New Orleans 48-46 on the road. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 349 yards and matched a career-high with four touchdowns, but it was his 39-yard completion to George Kittle in the final minute that proved most pivotal and helped set up Robbie Gould’s 30-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Kittle had six catches for 67 yards and a score, while Emmanuel Sanders had his best game since being acquired from the Denver Broncos. He had seven catches for 157 yards, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown reception. Rookie Deebo Samuel contributed 109 yards from scrimmage and had five catches for 76 yards.

Sanders, who also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass in the game, has totaled 28 receptions for 407 yards and three TDs in seven games with the 49ers. Raheem Mostert furthered his late-season emergence as the primary running back, finishing with 69 yards on 10 carries against the Saints, and has 215 yards in his last two games.

Atlanta (4-9) will be hard-pressed to avoid its first 10-loss season since 2014, but did avoid an empty three-game stretch at home by doubling up the Carolina Panthers 40-20 last Sunday. Matt Ryan threw for 313 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 93-yard hook-up with rookie Olamide Zaccheaus in the third quarter for his first NFL reception during a stretch in which the Falcons took control by scoring 23 straight points.

Ryan became the 10th player in NFL history to surpass 50,000 passing yards (50,279) and is closing in on his ninth consecutive 4,000-yard season. While Ryan is just 441 yards from the milestone, it may be more difficult since Calvin Ridley, who is second on the Falcons with 63 catches for 866 yards, is done for the season with an abdominal injury. Meanwhile, Julio Jones recorded his sixth-straight 1,000-yard season after grabbing five passes for 66 yards in last weekend’s victory.

The former NFC West rivals have not met since Ryan threw for 286 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 41-13 rout in 2016. He has recorded four 300-yard efforts in six matchups, including the playoffs, vs. San Francisco.