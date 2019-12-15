Veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs is "angling" to be claimed by the Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Suggs was released by the Cardinals on Friday. He is eligible to be claimed by any team, but the seven-time Pro Bowler "will strongly consider not reporting if a team other than the Baltimore Ravens claims him," per Schefter.

The Arizona State product signed with the Cardinals in March. He previously spent the first 16 years of his career with the Ravens from 2003-18, becoming the franchise leader in sacks and tackles for loss.

Suggs has 5.5 sacks and 37 tackles in 13 games this season. He is the NFL's active sacks leader with 138, good for ninth all-time. Suggs will pass former Cowboys' star DeMarcus Ware for No. 8 in the NFL's leaderboard if he records one more career sack.

The Ravens currently sport the AFC's best record at 12–2. They defeated the Jets on Thursday night to secure their first 12-win season since 2011.