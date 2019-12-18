Odell Beckham Jr. has no plans to leave Cleveland anytime soon.

Beckham shot down the "come get me" rumors about his reported interest in splitting from the Browns in 2020.

"I'm not going anywhere," he said. "I'll be here. We'll figure this thing out. It's just too special to leave. It's done. Just put it to bed. I'm going to be here. There's nothing more to talk about."

The wide receiver also referenced general manager Dave Gettleman's previous comments by saying, "I didn't buy a house to sell it."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Two weeks ago, Beckham said, "no one knows what the future holds, like tomorrow," in reference to his future in Cleveland. Before the Browns' game on Dec. 8 against the Bengals, FOX Sports reported that Beckham was telling other teams' players and coaches to "come get me" out of Cleveland. He declined to talk about that report until Wednesday.

Beckham has struggled with groin and hip injuries this year, the worst statistical season of his career. He's had eight straight games without reaching 100 receiving yards, the longest stretch of his career.

Cleveland is 6–8 and could be eliminated from the playoff picture this weekend against the Ravens.