Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I firmly believe that Winston will throw for well over 5,000 passing yards this season. He needs 427 passing yards this week to get to 5,000, and I think that will happen in the game against Houston. Winston has been the hottest quarterback during the fantasy playoffs, and you need to ride him through Week 16.

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

There's no doubt in my mind that the game against the Buccaneers is going to be very high scoring. Both teams have a good run defense, but their respective pass defenses are each somewhat suspect. If Watson has time to throw, he will carve up the young Bucs secondary to the tune of 300 passing yards and two or three touchdowns.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson may be the best quarterback on the board this weekend as the Seahawks should have their way both running and throwing the football against the hapless Cardinals defense. The only thing that will stop Wilson from having a big game is if the Seahawks get out to a huge lead and they just run the ball to kill clock in the final quarter.

Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

Care to be contrarian? There's nobody in your league who will start Brissett after his nightmarish performance on Monday Night Football against the Saints. However, you might be able to get him at 1% owned in DFS. That substantially low ownership could make Brissett worth the investment if you like living on the edge.

Running Backs

Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

Expect Carson to get 20-plus carries, five receptions, and well over 100 all-purpose yards from scrimmage. He is a lock at running back this weekend and I think he finds the end zone twice. Carson is one of the top DFS and season-long running backs in the championship round of the fantasy football postseason.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Have you noticed that Sanders has gotten better with every passing week this season? This is a big divisional game against the Cowboys and the Eagles are going to need to rely on Sanders mainly because their wide receivers are injured. Sanders is not only a great runner, he's a pretty good receiver out of the backfield, and if the Eagles are going to win this game, Sanders will be heavily involved.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Mixon went on the injury report on Thursday, but right now I still think he's on track to play. If Mixon suits up, his matchup against Miami is one of the best of any player at the position.

Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

I'm not sure there's a team that's worse at stopping the run than the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have let almost every good running back they have faced produce over 100 yards against them this season. Don't expect that trend to stop on Sunday. I think Mack will have a huge day for fantasy owners in the championship.

Wide Receivers

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Metcalf is a very difficult guy to match up against due to his incredible size and speed combination. Patrick Peterson will probably play mostly against Tyler Lockett, which should leave Metcalf against rookie Byron Murphy. Metcalf vs. Murphy is a major mismatch that Russell Wilson will exploit as often as possible.

Breshad Perriman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If Winston is going to throw for well over 400 yards this week, he's probably going to have to do it with Perriman as his top receiver. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are both on IR, and Perriman is the best receiver left on Tampa Bay. Who could have ever imagined that Perriman might be leading teams to fantasy championships in 2019?

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

I really like Sutton's matchup against the Lions. He's such a big, strong receiver that he's a matchup nightmare on a weekly basis. Quarterback Drew Lock has been much better than expected, and I think Sutton has a good chance to have an impact game on Sunday.

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

We have finally seen Mike Williams become the player we were hoping for all season long. He's found the end zone in the last two game and I think he continues his streak against the Raiders this Sunday.

Tight Ends

Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks

We all know that the Cardinals are the worst team in the NFL against opposing tight ends. For that reason alone, Hollister is a tremendous start. He's become a very good outlet for Russell Wilson, and I think he could easily have six or seven receptions this week.

Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

The Raiders are one of the worst teams against opposing tight ends so Henry should be in a good spot to succeed. What I like even more is that Henry has been pretty quiet over the last couple of weeks, which means that he is due to breakout soon if you believe in positive regression.

Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

Hooper struggled in his first week back from injury in Week 15. Now, with another week under his belt, I think he returns to being Matt Ryan’s favorite target. I predict six-to-seven receptions for Hooper in this game for at least 70 yards with a chance at more.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

In Week 15, the question was whether to start Andrews or not start Andrews due to his injury. In Week 16, there's no question in my mind that Andrews is a must-start option at the tight end position. He is certainly someone who can find the end zone against a porous Browns pass defense.