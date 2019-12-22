Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock. With a 38-35 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Bengals locked up the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

The Bengals last selected No. 1 overall in 2003 when Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Carson Palmer was taken out of USC. Cincinnati also selected No. 1 overall in 1994 and 1995.

The Bengals will finish the season with the league's worst record of the year. A win in the final week of the season would match the team's worst 16-game record from 2002 when Dick LeBeau's squad finished 2–14.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow could be a strong candidate for the No. 1 pick after winning the Heisman Trophy in a record-setting landslide vote.

The NFL draft will be held from April 23-25 in Las Vegas.