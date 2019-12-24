Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt is expected to return off Injured Reserve and attend practice, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watt was placed on the IR in October after tearing his pectoral muscle against the Oakland Raiders in Week 8. Earlier this month, the Texans did not rule out a possible return this season.

This was Watt's first severe injury since breaking his leg in Week 5 of the 2017 season. Last year, he played in all 16 regular season games and recorded the second-most sacks in the league with 16 total.

Watt has four sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries on the year.

The Texans are 10–5 and clinched the AFC South with their 23–20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.