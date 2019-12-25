Screenshot Twitter

The sports calendar does not take a break for the holidays as the NBA featured five games on Christmas day. No NFL games were scheduled so many players spent time with their respective families while others took the opportunity to give back to their communities.

In one of the most touching moments, New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas visited Oschner Health Hospital to surprise a fan with a new race car. On Sunday, Thomas broke Marvin Harrison's record for most receptions in a single season, which had stood for 17 years.

Below is a round-up of how some athletes spent their holidays over the past few days: