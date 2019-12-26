Fantasy Football: Week 17 QB Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Week 17 fantasy football QB rankings:
- QB1 Dak Prescott, DAL
- QB2 Patrick Mahomes II, KC
- QB3 Matt Ryan, ATL
- QB4 Tom Brady, NE
- QB5 Robert Griffin III, BAL
- QB6 Kyler Murray, ARI
- QB7 Ryan Tannehill, TEN
- QB8 Jameis Winston, TB
- QB9 Jared Goff, LAR
- QB10 Daniel Jones, NYG
- QB11 Russell Wilson, SEA
- QB12 Gardner Minshew, JAC
- QB13 Aaron Rodgers, GB
- QB14 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
- QB15 Carson Wentz, PHI
- QB16 Baker Mayfield, CLE
- QB17 Drew Lock, DEN
- QB18 Andy Dalton, CIN
- QB19 Philip Rivers, LAC
- QB20 A.J. McCarron, HOU
- QB21 Drew Brees, NO
- QB22 Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
- QB23 Kirk Cousins, MIN
- QB24 Jacoby Brissett, IND
- QB25 David Blough, DET
- QB26 Delvin Hodges, PIT
- QB27 Will Grier, CAR
- QB28 Matt Barkley, BUF
- QB29 Case Keenum, WAS
- QB30 Derek Carr, OAK
- QB31 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA
- QB32 Sam Darnold, NYJ
