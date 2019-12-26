Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 fantasy football QB rankings:

QB1 Dak Prescott, DAL

QB2 Patrick Mahomes II, KC

QB3 Matt Ryan, ATL

QB4 Tom Brady, NE

QB5 Robert Griffin III, BAL

QB6 Kyler Murray, ARI

QB7 Ryan Tannehill, TEN

QB8 Jameis Winston, TB

QB9 Jared Goff, LAR

QB10 Daniel Jones, NYG

QB11 Russell Wilson, SEA

QB12 Gardner Minshew, JAC

QB13 Aaron Rodgers, GB

QB14 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF

QB15 Carson Wentz, PHI

QB16 Baker Mayfield, CLE

QB17 Drew Lock, DEN

QB18 Andy Dalton, CIN

QB19 Philip Rivers, LAC

QB20 A.J. McCarron, HOU

QB21 Drew Brees, NO

QB22 Mitchell Trubisky, CHI

QB23 Kirk Cousins, MIN

QB24 Jacoby Brissett, IND

QB25 David Blough, DET

QB26 Delvin Hodges, PIT

QB27 Will Grier, CAR

QB28 Matt Barkley, BUF

QB29 Case Keenum, WAS

QB30 Derek Carr, OAK

QB31 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA

QB32 Sam Darnold, NYJ

