Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Preview

Closing out their NFC East division season series, NFL Week 17 betting action features Washington visiting Dallas. One of the oldest rivalries in the NFL, the Redskins and Cowboys clash at 4:25 p.m. ET on Dec. 29, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Dallas needs a win, plus a Philadelphia loss, to claim the NFC East title.

Spread: Cowboys -10.5 (+100) | Redskins +10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-525) | Redskins (+400)

Game Total: OVER 44.5 (-110) | UNDER 44.5 (-110)

Washington Redskins’ Recent Form

Playing out the string, Washington is still battling down the stretch. The Redskins scored a season-high in points but lost 41-35 in overtime to Giants in New York last week. Prior to that, Washington lost a pair of close contests, 37-27 versus Philadelphia at home and 20-15 on the road in Green Bay. Washington is 2-5 SU and 4-3 ATS on the road this season.

· Betting Record: SU 3-12 | ATS 6-9 | O/U 7-8

· Offense: 31, scoring 16.7 points per game

· Defense: 24, allowing 25.9 points per game

· Turnover Rank: 14th with a +2 differential

Dallas Cowboys’ Recent Form

With an opportunity to lock up the NFC East title on the line, Dallas lost 17-9 in Philadelphia during a dismal Week 16 performance. The Cowboys’ playoff hopes took a hit during a 31-24 Week 14 loss in Chicago but they rebounded with a 44-21 home win over the LA Rams in Week 15. Dallas is 4-3 straight up and against the spread at AT&T Stadium.

· Betting Record: SU 7-8 | ATS 8-7 | O/U 9-6

· Offense: 8th scoring 25.87 points per game

· Defense: 11th allowing 20.3 points per game

· Turnover Rank: 18th with a -2 differential

Dallas vs. Washington Playoff Scenarios: What’s at Stake?

Backing out of the playoff race, Dallas now needs a win and a Philadelphia loss to claim its second straight NFC East division title. The Eagles are in New York to battle the Giants. If Dallas wins, and gets help, it advances as the fourth seed in the NFC playoff standings. As a division winner, the Cowboys would host a Wild Card game next week.

Cincinnati sits last overall, with a 1-14-0 record, and has locked up the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Washington is 3-11-0 and holds the second pick slot just ahead of Detroit, who has a 3-10-1 record. The Redskins’ last three losses have been by 10 points or less, and they should draw some motivation from this being a bitter division rivalry duel.

Cowboys vs. Redskins Recent History – Week 2 Rematch

Dallas went into Washington and posted a 31-21 victory during the first meeting back in Week 2. Dak Prescott had 269 passing yards and three TD while Case Keenum put up 221 pass yards and two TDs. The Cowboys’ ground game was also clicking as Ezekiel Elliott had 111 rushing yards and one TD. Washington has lost three straight games in Dallas.

Injury Update: Prescott Will Play – Haskins Is Out

First injured back in Week 14, Dak Prescott continues to play through a shoulder injury and won’t practice much this week. The Cowboys starter followed a similar practice path last week before his terrible outing against Philadelphia. Also hampered by a left-hand sprain plus a right index finger injury, Prescott lacked velocity on his downfield passes and was inaccurate throughout the game versus the Eagles.

Amari Cooper isn’t on the Cowboys injury report, but he hasn’t looked right while dealing with an assortment of lower-body injuries throughout season. Cooper caught four of 12 targets, had some critical drops, and managed just 24 receiving yards against the Eagles’ shorthanded secondary. Backup LG Xavier Su'a-Filo (leg) is out, so Dallas is down to third-string left guard Joe Looney on the offensive line.

Dwayne Haskins suffered a high-ankle sprain last week and won’t play against the Cowboys. After opening the season as the Redskins starter, Case Keenum will make his first start since being benched in Week 9. Injured late last week, stud receiver Terry McLaurin is in concussion protocol and will be a game-time decision. Redskins top cornerback Quinton Dunbar has been placed on injured reserve.

Washington Covers More Than Dallas at AT&T Stadium

This series moved from Texas Stadium to AT&T Stadium in 2009. Since then, Dallas is 7-3 straight up but just 3-7 against the spread versus Washington. The Cowboys won and covered (31-23 and 38-14) the last two meetings in Texas. The Redskins and Cowboys have both played some high-scoring games recently and, on the fast track at Jerry World, that trend continuing would not be a surprise.

Dallas vs. Washington Final Thoughts and Pick

Facing an injury-riddled Eagles squad, Dallas backers expected more last week. They certainly didn’t get the same effort the Cowboys displayed when they blitzed the Rams 44-21 in Week 15. Instead, the Cowboys lost the time of possession battle (36:12 to 23:48), managed just 16 first downs and went 3-14 on third-down attempts. After a 5-3 start to the season, Dallas has stumbled during a recent 2-5 losing skid.

Ezekiel Elliott faces the Redskins’ 29th-ranked run defense that just allowed Giants RB Saquon Barkley to rack up 279 total yards and two TDs. Case Keenum played well when Haskins left the game last week and, led by Terry McLaurin, he has an emerging group of young receivers. Washington looks to avenge the early season loss, and knocking Dallas out of the playoffs should be added motivation. Take the points and back Washington.

Pick: Washington Redskins +10.5

Season Record: 34-52-2